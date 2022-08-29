One killed and four injured in crash near Turnagain Pass

A crash on the Seward Highway last Thursday just north of Turnagain Pass resulted in one fatality and four hospitalizations.

Alaska State Troopers say they were notified of the collision around 7:30 last Thursday night. They say a southbound Dodge minivan that veered out of its lane hit a man standing in a pullout outside his parked Ford SUV, around mile 71.

The minivan also struck the parked SUV, which had two passengers inside, according to a trooper dispatch.

Troopers say the man who was struck directly by the vehicle was declared dead at the scene. They identified him as 46-year-old Oregon resident William Foss.

The two passengers in the parked SUV — an adult female and juvenile male — were hospitalized, as was the driver of the minivan. A passenger of the minivan was medevaced to an Anchorage hospital, troopers say.

Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel says all of the individuals who were hospitalized are expected to survive.

At this time, troopers say the investigation is open and no arrests have been made. McDaniel says it could take some time while his department contacts witnesses and does lab work. But he says so far, the Department of Public Safety does not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the incident.