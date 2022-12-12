Kenai woman killed by plow truck in whiteout conditions

A Kenai woman died last night when she was hit by a pickup truck with a snow plow in whiteout conditions, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The crash happened on Kalifornsky Beach Road during a major storm that started Saturday night and intensified through the day Sunday, dropping roughly 2 feet of snow on the western Kenai by Monday morning.

Troopers said they were notified just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday that the truck had hit 31-year-old Stephanie Anderson. She was wearing dark clothing and walking in the road near the intersection of Pirate Lane. About 18 inches of snow were piled on the roadway, according to troopers.

After the collision, troopers said, the truck driver stopped and started CPR on Anderson.

Anderson was declared dead at the scene. Troopers said investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said the truck that hit Anderson was a private vehicle, and was not associated with municipal plowing efforts.

He said troopers on the Kenai Peninsula responded to four vehicle collisions as of Monday evening, plus 35 vehicles in distress — meaning they were stuck or had slid off the road. He said there were no other fatalities reported.