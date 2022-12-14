One killed, two injured in moose-related crash in Soldotna

A Soldotna resident died Tuesday after his car collided with a moose on the Sterling Highway– the second collision-related fatality in the area reported by Alaska State Troopers this week.

Troopers said 36-year-old Sam Clyde was driving his 2000 Volkswagen Beetle on the southbound side of the highway Tuesday evening near Arc Loop Road, at mile 99.5, when his car hit an adult cow moose. The crash sent his car into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a 2013 Ford Edge SUV carrying two occupants.

Troopers and Central Emergency Services responded around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to troopers. They said Clyde was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the Ford Edge had non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to Central Peninsula Hospital.