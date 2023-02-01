Absentee voting underway for special mayoral election

Absentee in-person voting started Monday for next month’s special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor.

Beginning this week at a handful of polling sites, voters can choose between four candidates for the borough’s top seat, left vacant by the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer. The winner of the special election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The role is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.

Candidates Dave Carey, Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings, Zach Hamilton and Peter Micciche are all running for the seat. We spoke with them at a joint candidate forum with the Peninsula Clarion last week — you can listen to that forum here .

Polls are now open at the Kenai Peninsula Borough clerk’s office in Soldotna between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. They’re open at the Kenai clerk’s office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., as well as at sites on the southern and eastern peninsula (see a full list here ).

And it’s not too late to apply for a mail-in ballot. The deadline to do so is next Tuesday.

Election day is Feb. 14. If no one candidate receives a majority of votes, there will be a runoff election on March 7.