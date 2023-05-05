Peninsula historians meeting in Kenai this weekend

The historical societies of the Kenai Peninsula Historical Association are meeting in Kenai tomorrow for their spring gathering.

There are six historical societies in the group, from Kenai, Soldotna, Kasilof, Cooper Landing, Seward and Hope. The groups rotate through hosts each spring and fall.

Now, it’s Kenai’s turn.

“It’s a real good time for the six societies to come together and share ideas and goals and kind of catch up with each other,” said June Harris, president of the Kenai Historical Society

Harris said the gathering starts with a business meeting at 10:00 a.m. at the Kenai Visitors Center.

“All the societies give a report of what’s going on with their individual societies,” she said. “Then we discuss anything that needs to be taken care of for the association."

After a lunch break, there’s a talk at 1 p.m. from Adam Dunstan, assistant professor of anthropology at Kenai Peninsula College.

Harris said there are guests from the Alaska Historical Society coming to the meeting, too, to talk about an upcoming statewide conference the society is holding on the peninsula in October.

Call for papers for that conference are due at the end of the month. The theme is “Connections and Disconnections in Alaska History.”

Harris said that will be the first time the statewide society has held its annual conference on the peninsula.

“So we’re really excited about that,” she said. “So we will have them speaking to us on Saturday, because the societies will be working with them to get everything organize for their trip here.”

She said there’s a lot to be excited about, this time of year. Springtime is when the historical societies get really busy.

“Everybody has museums. We have the Historic Cabin Park,” she said. “Everybody’s getting ready to open, and getting ready for summer tourists and locals alike.”

The historical society’s meeting is tomorrow, Saturday, May 6 at the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center in Kenai. The meeting is open to the public. Doors open at 9 a.m.