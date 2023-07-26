Two hospitalized, two arrested in Kasilof motorhome and car crash

A collision between a motorhome and car in the Kasilof area Tuesday night sent two to the hospital, and ended in two arrests, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, troopers say a car with two occupants pulled off of Tolum Road onto the Sterling Highway, without stopping at the stop sign. The car pulled out in front of a motorhome, which struck the driver’s side of the car, and both vehicles went off the road.

Troopers report that there were six people in the motorhome, and one suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken first to Central Peninsula Hospital then to Anchorage, by helicopter.

The passenger of the car, 24-year-old Kiana Hicks-Patrick of Anchorage, was taken to Central Peninsula Hospital for treatment too, but troopers say she fled immediately after, avoiding arrest for an outstanding warrant. Hicks-Patrick is facing five charges in Anchorage for assault, a DUI, and violating the conditions of her release. The warrant was issued last Saturday by an Anchorage court.

Troopers say they soon found Hicks-Patrick in Soldotna, and arrested her on the warrant, and a new charge related to violating the conditions of her release.

The driver of the car, 39-year-old Krzysztof Milos from Anchorage, was also arrested. He’s facing eight charges, including a DUI, six charges of assault in the third degree, and one charge of assault in the first degree. A trooper spokesperson said in a situation where a person is operating a vehicle dangerously and causing harm to others, the vehicle is classified as a weapon, and the injuries as assaults. The first degree assault charge, for serious harm, is related to the one individual who suffered severe injuries.

Milos’s blood alcohol concentration was above. 08, the national limit.

Hicks-Patrick and Milos are both being held at Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai without bail, according to the trooper report.