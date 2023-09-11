Soldotna woman and 2-year old killed in Sterling Highway crash

A Soldotna woman and 2-year old died in a collision with a concrete mixer truck last Friday near Cooper Landing.

Alaska State Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the truck near milepost 57 of the Sterling Highway, west of Cooper Landing near the Fuller Lakes trailhead. The car’s driver, 30-year-old Sherika Hatten of Soldotna, and the only passenger, a 2-year-old boy, died of their injuries on the scene.

According to troopers, preliminary investigations support eyewitness reports that Hatten’s vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway before the collision.

Troopers say the driver of the truck was not injured, but after the crash, the truck slid off the road and down the embankment toward the Kenai River. Troopers contacted the Department of Environmental Conservation because of concerns about fuel and fluid leaks.