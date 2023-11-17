Troopers respond to two burglaries on central peninsula

On Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers responded to two unrelated burglaries on the central peninsula.

The first occurred at a residence on the Sterling Highway in Sterling. Troopers say they responded to multiple activations of a burglary alarm. After an initial investigation, troopers say they discovered numerous items, including 11 firearms, were stolen from the residence. They were recovered in the woods a short distance from the home.

Troopers then located and arrested 32-year-old Travis Brazington of Sterling for the robbery, with assistance from the Soldotna K9 team. Brazington is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, misconduct involving weapons and eleven counts of theft.

In Nikiski, troopers responded to another burglary at a motel on the Kenai Spur Highway, where they say 57-year-old Jay De Owen and 45-year-old Heather Walton, both of Nikiski, had broken a back window and entered the motel, stealing multiple items.

Owen was in possession of a handgun and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest. Troopers say he was also under the influence of drugs. Owen was arrested on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and misconduct involving weapons. Walton was arrested on counts of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.