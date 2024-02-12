Kasilof man threatens cab driver, breaks windshield

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Kasilof man after they say he assaulted a cab driver and broke the cab’s windshield.

Troopers responded to mile 17 of Kalifornsky Beach Road early Sunday morning after a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. Troopers say a driver with Alaska Cab Company picked up 34-year-old Steven Roberts of Kasilof at the Vagabond Inn, a bar on Kalifornsky Beach Road. The driver was transporting Roberts to a residence in Soldotna when he asked for a ride to Homer instead. After the driver denied his request, Roberts threatened to not pay his cab fare.

Troopers then say the driver threatened to call the police, prompting Roberts to punch the inside of the cab’s windshield from the front seat. After the windshield shattered, troopers say the driver stopped the vehicle while Roberts continued to punch the cab. The driver then tried to restrain Roberts by grabbing his arms.

According to troopers, Roberts exited the cab and challenged the driver to fight him. After the driver recovered stolen belongings from Roberts, troopers say he continued to challenge the driver before walking into a nearby wooded area.

Troopers located Roberts in the wooded area, and say he had very slurred speech and could barely walk or stand on his own.

Roberts was arrested on counts of assault, theft, robbery, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.