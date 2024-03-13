Kenai man arrested after setting fire to mother's residence

Police arrested a Kenai man after they say he intentionally burned down a residence that was occupied by his mother.

The Kenai Police Department and Kenai Fire Department responded to a property near Mountain View Elementary School on Wyatt Way Thursday after police Chief David Ross spotted a plume of smoke while driving on the Kenai Spur Highway. Upon arrival, Ross located a small shed used as a residence that was fully engulfed in flames. Police say 37-year-old Shane Ludvick, of Kenai, was observed leaving the area on foot.

Shortly after officers arrived, police say Ludvick returned to the scene and admitted setting the residence on fire with gasoline and a lighter. Police say Ludvick provided officers with a lighter and described the gas can used, which was still on the scene. An investigation found the building was lived in by Ludvick’s mother.

Police say no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The residence was fully destroyed.

Ludvick was arrested on one count of domestic violence arson in the second degree.