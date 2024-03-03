Soldotna man shoots dog, charged with animal cruelty

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information. Sam Allen Renney was charged with one count of cruelty to animals. No arrest was made. KDLL regrets the error.

Alaska State Troopers charged a Soldotna man after they say he knowingly inflicted prolonged physical pain and suffering to an animal.

Troopers responded near Milepost 10 of Funny River Road on Sunday after a motorist reported finding an injured dog. An investigation revealed the dog had been shot by its owner, 63-year-old Sam Allen Renney, of Soldotna, in an attempt to euthanize it. Troopers say the dog had a history of aggressive behavior and that it had bit Renney.

Troopers say Renney taped the dog’s muzzle and shot at it from a distance of 30 feet with a handgun. Troopers say the dog survived and fled the scene. It was spotted by a motorist the following day.

According to a trooper report, the dog was treated for an injury to the pelvis. Bone and bullet fragments were removed.

Renney was charged with one count of cruelty to animals, which is a Class C felony.