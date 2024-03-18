Wildwood inmate charged after spitting in officer's face

An inmate at Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai was charged with harassment after troopers say he intentionally spit in a correctional officer’s eye.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the incident occurred last week while numerous correctional officers were escorting 59-year-old Todd Nicholas Tix of Anchorage from his cell. Tix, who is serving time for a 2007 murder conviction, turned toward one of the correctional officers and spit in his eye from a distance of 12 inches. Tix was restrained and placed in a holding cell.

Troopers say prior to escorting him from his cell, Tix had been asked by the correctional officer to get up and walk. Tix verbally denied the correctional officer’s request and used profane language. According to troopers, the correctional officer believes the incident occurred because Tix was upset with him over recent disciplinary write-ups.

Numerous correctional complex staff provided eyewitness accounts of the incident, and shared a video with troopers.

Tix was charged with one count of harassment in the first degree.