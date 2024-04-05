Fundraising dinner to serve cuisine from around the world

The AFS Central Kenai Peninsula youth exchange program will host an international gourmet fundraising dinner Sunday at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Kenai. The dinner will serve cuisine from five countries represented in this year’s exchange — Mongolia, Palestine, Chile, Germany and Sweden. The event will also feature a silent auction.

The money raised from the dinner will help pay for students’ sports-related expenses, scholarship funding and other activities. Dishes to be served include Swedish meatballs, empanadas, dumplings, tabouli, spaetzle and a variety of breads and desserts from the five countries. Vegetarian options will also be available.

The five students in this year’s local AFS exchange program have been attending Kenai Central High School since August. The school has been part of the exchange program since 1980.

Eileen Bryson is a volunteer with the exchange program, and says the dinner will provide an opportunity for students to talk about their experiences in the United States.

“It’s a great learning experience for families and the students, they really connect with the schools," Bryson said. "Lots of times they’re involved with sports, which helps and makes it fun for them. We discovered that kids that come now have a wonderful capacity to speak English, they come very well versed in English. They enjoy the classes, get along well, it’s very fun.”

The dinner fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. You can purchase tickets at River City Books in Soldotna or at the door, depending on availability.

Founded in 1914, AFS is an international organization that provides intercultural learning opportunities for students 14 years and older. If you’re interested in hosting an AFS international student in the Kenai area, visit the local chapter’s Facebook page.