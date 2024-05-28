Missing child found safe after Sterling search and rescue

Alaska State Troopers conducted a search and rescue mission Sunday after a child was reported missing near Sterling.

Troopers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers, firefighters, EMTs and friends of the family responded to the area the child was reported missing to assist in search and rescue efforts. According to troopers, the young child left her residence without adult supervision. After a two-hour search, the child was found in a field about a mile from her home.

Troopers say the child was found in good health with some minor scratches on her body. The child was returned home.

If you know someone who is missing, dial 9-1-1 as soon as possible.