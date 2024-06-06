Landscape and nature on view at the art center

If you walk through the front door of the Kenai Art Center, you may notice a depiction of something familiar. Perhaps you just made the drive from Anchorage and see a recognizable mountain. Or, you recently went hiking and are reminded of a moose you encountered on the trail.

About 20 oil paintings of Alaska’s distinct flora, fauna and features line the front gallery walls as part of this month’s art installation. Robert Clayton moved to the Last Frontier 20 years ago and fell in love with its pristine nature. He’s been painting what he calls the “mini-facets” of the state ever since.

“When I look at the landscape or boats, I really see details," Clayton said. "The first thing I see in a gallery when I go in, I say ‘These are beautiful.’ If they’re beautiful, then I’ll look, and if I look at them long enough I’ll say ‘Look at the detail in that painting.’”

Clayton has been an architect for over 40 years and credits this for his keen attention to artistic detail. Back in the day, he produced hand-drawn renderings, painting them in watercolor.

One of his favorite paintings in the gallery depicts morning sunlight peeking over a collection of boats in the Seward harbor. Because of the painting’s level of detail, he says it was one of the most difficult he’s ever produced.

Clayton hopes gallery-goers appreciate the painting’s complexity

“A lot of the new generation, they can just pull something up on their computer and they can go and they can print it," he said. "When you see an actual hand produced oil painting, when you see one in person, there’s nothing like it.”

Although he’s never had any formal art training, Clayton says skills from his career have translated well into the art world. He says he hopes his work gives justice to Alaska's unique environment.

“I think it’s something to watch that in art, we just continue to learn and continue to grow into it," Clayton said. "Art for me, it should be beautiful, it should be uplifting, and frankly, I think it should give reverence and gratitude to God.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Work by Homer artist Kim McNett on view in the art center's back gallery

The art center will also feature about 15 pieces from naturalist artist Kim McNett. Art Center Executive Director Charlotte Coots says her work may make you feel as if you’re on the forest floor, surrounded by mushrooms, berries and all things found in wetlands and bogs. McNett will also have prints and nature journaling kits for sale.

“I think, especially for visitors or out-of-towners when they walk in, they’re going to say ‘Yes, that’s exactly what we’re seeing outside,'" Coots said. "On a trip from Anchorage down Turnagain Arm, they’re seeing similar visuals in this show. It’s definitely a show where if a tourist was hoping to see an eagle and they hadn’t seen one yet, of course they will.”

The Kenai Art Center will have its opening reception for the new installations this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery will be on view until the end of June.

The art center will also host a nature journaling workshop with McNett this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information about the event or the installations, visit the art center’s website.