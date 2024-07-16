Soldotna, borough back Kenai pursuit of Seattle air service

Support is building for the City of Kenai’s pursuit of direct airline service between Kenai Municipal Airport and Seattle.

It’s been less than a month since the Kenai City Council was briefed on a recent study of air traffic in and out of the city. That study, conducted by Volaire Aviation, found nearly all people flying from Kenai to Anchorage travel to a second destination. For most travelers, that destination is Seattle.

Kenai is putting an application together for a federal grant. If received, the money would be used to incentivize that new service. As part of its application, the city wants to include support from other Kenai Peninsula communities. Kenai City Manager Terry Eubank has been the project’s ambassador.

Since the air traffic study was presented last month, Eubank’s already gone to the borough assembly and Soldotna City Council to plug the project. He noted new jet service would require the Transportation Security Administration be brought in for passengers, and that the new route would be years in the making.

“Everyone needs to understand this is a, you know, this is a two-, three-year project where, you know, the first thing we have to do is build a very, very strong case for a carrier to want to come here and build that business case for them,” he said.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly and Soldotna City Council have both passed resolutions in support of the grant application.

Soldotna City Council member Jordan Chilson said he fully supports the city’s initiative. During last week’s council meeting, he asked Eubank if there was anything else the city could do to help move the project forward.

“I am very excited to see the City of Kenai working on this and fully support this joint resolution,” he said. “You know, selfishly, myself I stand to benefit from it. But more importantly than I think, not only the City of Kenai, but all of the communities throughout the peninsula I think stand to benefit from this and the economic boost that it could bring.”

Peter Micciche is mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough. During a meeting of the assembly’s finance committee last week, he said the new service would likely benefit all involved.

“Our development is somewhat stifled with a lack of jet service to Kenai,” he said. “Much smaller communities throughout the state of Alaska receive jet service. And the benefits are undeniable. And another bottom line is the fact that those commuter services would likely find the business environment a lot more lucrative if you became somewhat of a rural hub for jet service.”

As of Tuesday, Eubank said the city had not submitted its application, which is due July 25. Once it’s sent off, it’ll undergo a 90-day review period before the city hears back.