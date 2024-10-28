Weather Service issues winter storm warning for western Kenai Peninsula

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the western Kenai Peninsula that remains in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected to continue in communities near Cook Inlet, including Kenai, Soldotna, Nikiski, Kasilof and Ninilchik.

According to the National Weather Service, precipitation is expected to intensify through this evening. The heaviest period of snow will be tonight through early tomorrow. Additional snow accumulation of four to 10 inches is expected.

The National Weather Service says severe winter conditions could make driving conditions treacherous. If you must drive, they suggest keeping food, water and an extra flashlight in your vehicle.

To keep up to date with the latest weather conditions, visit the National Weather Service's website. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or click here.