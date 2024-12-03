First-ever community baby shower comes to Kenai

Mothers and moms-to-be on the central Kenai Peninsula will now have the chance to take home free baby goodies and learn about local parent support systems.

Jazmine Byrd is behind the region’s first-ever community baby shower. She says she was inspired by similar events in larger communities.

Byrd says support networks for parents on the Kenai Peninsula have changed drastically since the pandemic and wanted to create an event specifically for mothers.

“It’s the start of something that I want to be great," Byrd said. "We need more support as moms, no matter what your journey looks like.”

Each attendee will walk away with a free goodie bag and have chances to win baby necessities, like diaper bag bundles, bathing bundles and clothing baskets. Attendees can also take part in a small gear swap and silent auction.

Byrd says it's also a chance for parents and expectant parents to mingle. She says this can be difficult in smaller communities, especially during the winter months.

“I think just putting an emphasis on ‘Hey, you have this available to you regardless of your situation’ is really a big thing,” Byrd said.

Byrd plans to form a nonprofit support system for mothers and children on the central Kenai Peninsula. The nonprofit would host future community baby showers, parent support groups and activities for young children.

Byrd says she hopes to get the ball rolling next year.

“Pregnancy is very isolating, and postpartum is as well," she said. "I just want to make sure that we’re being a little more proactive because I feel like there’s a major disconnect in our area.”

The central Kenai Peninsula’s first-ever community baby shower will be this Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Kalifornsky Christian Center in Kenai. The event is free to mothers and expecting mothers.