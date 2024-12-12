© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Kasilof man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published December 12, 2024 at 6:08 PM AKST
Elyssa Loughlin
/
KYUK

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Kasilof man on Tuesday after they say he sexually abused at least five teenage girls.

According to a police affidavit, 38-year-old Blake Distler was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and four counts of harassment.

Troopers received a report from a concerned parent last month that several children within her daughter’s social circle had been inappropriately touched by Distler. According to troopers, some of the behavior dates back to last winter.

Charging documents say the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Soldotna Major Crimes Unit recorded multiple conversations between Distler and parents of the alleged victims, where Distler admitted to inappropriately touching the girls. Distler also admitted to touching the girls during an interview with investigators.

According to police charging documents, Distler was also previously charged with child molestation, sexual misconduct and assault after an incident involving a teenage girl in Missouri a decade ago.

Distler’s preliminary hearing will be on Dec. 20 at the Kenai Courthouse.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsAlaska State TroopersSexual assault
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison
Related Content