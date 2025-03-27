State approves confidential deal with developer to move gasline project forward

*This is a developing story and will be updated.*

A long-dreamed natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska took a step forward on Thursday. That’s as the board of the state-run Alaska Gasline Development Corp. gave its president permission to sign an agreement with Houston- and New York-based pipeline developer Glenfarne to shepherd the $44 billion Alaska LNG Project to a final investment decision.

Under the agreement, Glenfarne will own three quarters of the project. And the company will be on the hook for updating the project price tag to 2025 dollars. The corporation says the cost of updating those estimates is around $150 million. A small piece of that – $4 million – is covered by an existing federal appropriation secured by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in 2023.

If the project ultimately doesn’t move forward, Glenfarne will be able to recoup as much as $50 million from a backstop OK’d by Alaska’s state-run development agency, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.

The state of Alaska will retain a 25% stake in the project. A corporation spokesperson said that’s to uphold their statutory obligation to develop an in-state natural gas pipeline.

AGDC President Frank Richards called into Thursday’s special meeting from Tokyo. Over the last week, Richards, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and representatives with Glenfarne have toured East Asia to promote the project. Along the way, they picked up a nonbinding letter of support from Taiwan’s state-owned CPC Corporation. And though the letter is nonbinding, Richards says it’s a big step towards making the project a reality.

“Six million tons represents one train of the Alaska LNG," Richards said. "So it's significant for us, and that has then drawn significant interest in review by the other countries that we're talking to.”

Richards says he and Gov. Dunleavy had also met with officials and energy companies in South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

If it’s built, the $44 billion Alaska LNG Project would move natural gas between the North Slope and Southcentral. The full project includes a gas treatment plant on the Slope, an 800-mile pipeline and a liquefaction and export facility in Nikiski.

The agreement approved Thursday says Glenfarne will prioritize the pipeline piece of the project before moving to later phases. That would allow in-state users to access gas before it’s available for export.

The Arctic treatment plant would likely be necessary to allow gas to start flowing from established fields like Prudhoe Bay and Point Thompson. But state officials say they’re optimistic gas from a forthcoming field developed by Great Bear Pantheon won’t require treatment before it’s sent south. The developer signed an agreement with the state last year, but the field has not yet started production.

Richards says the development plan Glenfarne is spearheading does not currently include a spur line to Fairbanks. But Richards told board members an unnamed company had agreed to “fund, construct and operate” the Fairbanks spur line. Richards says the spur line would start operating at the same time as the main line.

Though Thursday’s decision is a step forward for the pipeline, it’s still unclear whether enough investors will sign on for the project to be built.