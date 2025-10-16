Kenai swears in new mayor, city council members

The City of Kenai has a new mayor after swearing in former Vice Mayor Henry Knackstedt during Wednesday’s city council meeting. Knackstedt took his oath of office alongside newly elected council members Victoria Askin and Bridget Grieme. The three don’t officially start their new terms until Sunday at midnight.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL Outgoing Kenai Mayor Brian Gabriel holds up a thank you card during his last city council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.

Now that he’s mayor, Knackstedt’s seat on the council is vacant. The city will advertise the vacancy later this month and then accept applications from city residents interested in serving on council. Candidates will be interviewed and selected by sitting city council members.

Knackstedt is replacing longtime Mayor Brian Gabriel, who did not seek reelection. Gabriel has been mayor for nine years and served on the city council for six years before that. Knackstedt says his friendship with Gabriel goes back to 1976, when the two started high school.

“You’ve been really unwavering and very consistent … of not only administration but actually the council,” Knackstedt said.

Wednesday’s meeting was also the last for council member Alex Douthit, who ran against Knackstedt for mayor.

Every council member, some city staff and attendees thanked Gabriel for his contributions to the city.

“Not that I have any intention of ever running for mayor, but if I do, you’ll be the standard I shoot for,” said Sovala Kisena.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL Outgoing Kenai Mayor Brian Gabriel (right) shows off a golf club to Deborah Sounart after his last city council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 in Kenai, Alaska.

“The one thing that was always in the forefront to employees and the administration was your unwavering support,” said City Manager Terry Eubank. “It’s critical to our success and it’s critical to the success of our employees.”

Former city council member and Vice Mayor Bob Molloy served alongside Gabriel and highlighted the outgoing mayor’s legislative achievements, like allowing the city to declare no-wake zones and close beaches during extreme high tides.

“With his several terms as mayor, he’s been through a lot of vice mayors, so I thought at least one of his exes should show up to say thank you for your service as mayor,” Molloy said. “We always appreciated your calm and steady leadership.”

Gabriel signed off with words of gratitude, a reflection on challenges the city has overcome and a vote of confidence in Knackstedt.

“I just want to thank the citizens of the City of Kenai that, you know, had enough faith in me to elect me into office for those times,” Gabriel said. “The support I’ve had from my family and friends and community has just been outstanding. And I think we do good work up here. I think we’ve done good work.”

After the meeting ended, the city presented Gabriel with a commemorative plaque, a thank you card and a golf club. The group celebrated with cookies, coffee and conversation.

The next Kenai City Council meeting is Nov. 5.