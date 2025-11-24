© 2025 KDLL
Kenai names Pettey to city council vacancy

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published November 24, 2025 at 1:54 PM AKST
Glenese Pettey (right) participates in a candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Monday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
Peninsula Clarion
Glenese Pettey (right) participates in a candidate forum at the Soldotna Public Library on Monday, Aug. 29, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.

Glenese Pettey returned to the Kenai City Council after the group’s other members appointed her to a vacant seat last Wednesday.

Pettey was one of four candidates council members considered for the position. She ran unsuccessfully for council in October, placing third behind Victoria Askin and Bridget Grieme. Pettey will take the seat previously held by Henry Knackstedt, who left the seat to run for mayor.

During an interview ahead of Wednesday’s evening council meeting, Pettey said she hopes to build on her previous public service.

“Kenai is a great place to be and I want to utilize my talents and my skills to continue to enrich this lovely town,” she said.

Pettey currently serves on the board of the Kenai Community Foundation and the Central Area Rural Transit System. She’s also been on the board for the Kenai Peninsula Community Care Center and the Kenai Council on the Arts.

The council also received applications from and interviewed former council members Alex Douthit and Duane Bannock and from Michelle Miller-Obay.

After being selected, Pettey took her seat on the council Wednesday.

“It’s an honor to be here and to serve with my fellow council members,” she said. “I look forward to a very productive time.”

Multiple council members, like Sovala Kisena, congratulated Pettey on her appointment.

“I appreciate anyone who’s going to put their name in the hat, whether it’s for an appointed position or one where they run for,” he said. “It takes effort and I appreciate that.”

Pettey will serve a one-year term, through the city’s next election.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsKenai City CouncilCity of KenaiElection 2025
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
