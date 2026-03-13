Voter registration deadline is Sunday for Kenai special election

Sunday is the voter registration for people wanting to cast a ballot in Kenai’s special election next month. On Apr. 14, city voters will consider two ballot propositions concerning when the city holds its elections.

Currently, Kenai’s municipal elections are held on the first Tuesday in October. The first ballot proposition going before voters would bump that to early November, in alignment with when state and federal elections are held.

It’s a change the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the City of Soldotna recently made.

Proponents of the change hope holding elections on the same day will boost voter turnout in local elections. Traditionally, more people vote in state and federal elections than in borough and city elections.

The second ballot proposition going before voters would tweak city code to give city council members the authority to change election dates moving forward, like in Soldotna. And it would set the upcoming election date for November.

During a city work session last year , Kenai’s city clerk said keeping the city and borough dates aligned will save the city money and allow it to continue partnering with the borough to administer elections.

Absentee in-person voting starts March 30 and Election Day is April 14. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the upcoming special election, including the full ballot proposition language, is available on Sunday is the voter registration for people wanting to cast a ballot in Kenai’s special election next month. On Apr. 14, city voters will consider two ballot propositions concerning when the city holds its elections.

Currently, Kenai’s municipal elections are held on the first Tuesday in October. The first ballot proposition going before voters would bump that to early November, in alignment with when state and federal elections are held.

It’s a change the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the City of Soldotna recently made.

Proponents of the change hope holding elections on the same day will boost voter turnout in local elections. Traditionally, more people vote in state and federal elections than in borough and city elections.

The second ballot proposition going before voters would tweak city code to give city council members the authority to change election dates moving forward, like in Soldotna. And it would set the upcoming election date for November.

During a city work session last year , Kenai’s city clerk said keeping the city and borough dates aligned will save the city money and allow it to continue partnering with the borough to administer elections.

Absentee in-person voting starts March 30 and Election Day is April 14. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the upcoming special election, including the full ballot proposition language, is available on the city’s website.