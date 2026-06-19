Containment continues of Sterling wildfire

Crews are still working to fully contain the footprint of an almost 90-acre wildfire that broke out in Sterling on Wednesday. The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection says the so-called Grandview Fire was sparked by an escaped campfire and slowed when it hit a stand of hardwood.

In a Friday update, the forestry division said crews hope to fully contain the fire footprint by the end of the day. The state previously reported that crews bounded the blaze, but have not yet reached full containment.

The state brought in firefighters and heavy equipment from Fairbanks and Matanuska-Susitna valley to aid Central Emergency Services and Division of Forestry crews. The state said crews have made “significant progress” on containment, and are still working to create a uniform border.

The fire started near the intersection of Swanson River Road and Jacobsen Avenue, about eight miles east of Soldotna. The state did not ask residents to evacuate, but was initially concerned the blaze threatened nearby utility lines. Homer Electric Association temporarily cut power for about 3,400 customers at the request of emergency services that needed to safely drop water on the fire.

Sterling Silver Assisted Living voluntarily evacuated residents to the Sterling Senior Center on Wednesday. Residents returned home Thursday morning.

The state’s interactive wildfire map says the fire is not expected to spread, although fire danger on the Kenai Peninsula remains “very high.” Burn permits are currently required on the Kenai Peninsula.

Campfires are still allowed when burn permits are required, but must be less than three feet in diameter with a five-foot buffer and enough water nearby to put the fire out if it begins to spread.