Crews quickly contain small Soldotna wildfire

State foresters say prompt action by firefighting crews has successfully contained a 1.25-acre wildfire reported near Soldotna on Wednesday evening.

The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection first reported the so-called Martha Fire around 5:45 p.m. burning in spruce and grass near Pavilion Drive and Martha Circle close to Mackey Lake. The division initially estimated the blaze’s size at five acres and said it threatened nearby homes, but did not order evacuations.

By 7:30 p.m., the division reported that the fire was contained due to fast response by firefighting crews, including helicopters and Central Emergency Services. The state initially also called in airtankers to help respond, but cancelled that order Wednesday evening after firefighters stopped the fire’s growth.

Emery Johnson, a spokesperson with the Alaska Division of Forestry, said Thursday the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. But she says the state has ruled out lightning, which suggests the blaze was human-caused.

Wednesday’s fire was reported two weeks after a separate fire grew to almost 90 acres in Sterling. It took state and local crews about a week to fully contain the blaze, which was started by a campfire.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state says fire danger on the Kenai Peninsula is “ very high ” and is requiring burn permits. Campfires are still allowed when burn permits are required, but must be less than three feet in diameter with a five-foot buffer and enough water nearby to put the fire out if it begins to spread.