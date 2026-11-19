The Southern Kenai Peninsula will be represented by a non-Republican for the first time in decades. That’s after independent Alaska House candidate Brent Johnson led incumbent Rep. Sarah Vance by less than 60 votes after ballot-counting ended Wednesday. The results are still unofficial, but Johnson is celebrating victory and Vance congratulated him Thursday for winning.

House District 6 is one of five seats lost by incumbent Republican state lawmakers this election cycle. But it wasn’t always clear that’d be the case – Johnson won the August primary by almost 1,000 votes, but trailed Vance by 210 votes on General Election Night.

Johnson eked ahead of Vance earlier this week by just 59 votes – a lead he maintained when the Alaska Division of Elections finished counting ballots Wednesday .

Johnson is a commercial setnet fisherman and former Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly president who also challenged Vance for the Alaska House seat in 2024. This election season, he thinks campaigning sooner and with more resources made the difference. He says he was disappointed when he came up short on election night. But he suspected he’d pull ahead with absentee ballots.

“Trump has made Republicans believe that you got to vote on election day, so their numbers always look better on you know the night of an election, and then as the time goes by, the competition comes in stronger, and that's what happened in my race,” he said.

Vance wasn’t so sure.

“I always knew that it would be close, but I didn’t expect that it would be working out in his favor,” she said.

Vance says it’s “interesting” that Johnson pulled ahead the day before the final vote count. But, she says she also had an observer watch election workers, who reported those workers acting professionally. As a result, she says she isn’t questioning results right now.

“Across the country there were more people on the left who were motivated to come to the polls, and so I think we're seeing that trend here in Alaska as well, and you know, I just happened to fall to that myself,” she said. “But I know that things could easily turn around in 2028.”

Vance has represented the southern Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska House since 2019. During her four terms in office, she sponsored 41 bills. One passed in 2024 that aimed to streamline the process for new mariculturists seeking to enter the industry.

Earlier this year, a legislative committee found she violated state ethics laws when she successfully pressured the owners of the Homer News to rewrite part of a story about a vigil she organized for political activist Charlie Kirk.

Vance also came under fire in 2019 for criticizing letters from high school students . She issued a public apology after saying a presentation about the disproportionate rates of violence experienced by Alaska Native women excluded white women .

Johnson chalks up his win to other things. He says education – an issue on which he and Vance diverge – came up a lot in talks with voters.

“Schools closed,” he said. “Tustumena School, where I went to school, closed, and so did three other schools in the borough. And so I think those things make a difference. There's a threat that further schools will be closed, and I'm a supporter of education. That's the primary reason I ran.”

Vance says she heard a lot about education on the campaign trail, too – especially her votes on key school funding bills. Vance has repeatedly voted against overriding gubernatorial vetoes of education funding bills passed by state lawmakers. But she says she supported a different school funding effort last session.

“I think there was a lot of misconceptions about who I am and what I do that really created the narrative that you know caused me to run up short on votes this year,” she said.

Johnson also thinks his win is a reflection of opposition to President Donald Trump. He says Vance is a staunch supporter of Trump policies, pointing to her recent trip to Wasilla for a campaign rally held by the president.

“It's obvious that she still supports him 100%, and that support hurt her as people peeled away from him,” he said. “Those are my guesses.”

Vance says she has “no regrets” for standing with Republicans and Trump, saying that Americans are better off now than under Democratic presidents.

“Alaska specifically has seen incredible investments and support for our resource development that builds our economy and dollars that go directly into the general fund, and yet people didn't know about it because there was a push from the Democrat Party to bring this narrative that everyone was suffering,” she said.

Members of the 35th Alaska Legislature gavel in the new session in January. Until then, Johnson says he and his wife, Judy, plan to find housing in Juneau between visiting their kids in the Lower 48 and a training session for freshman lawmakers. He plans to join the House Majority.

“I'm excited to start this new adventure of public service, and I can't wait to get to it,” he said. “I intend to try to laugh a lot and work hard, and I thank God for Judy, who has been with me every bit of the way.”

For her part, Vance isn’t ruling out another run for political office, and she says she plans to stay civically engaged. She hopes to be remembered as a lawmaker who stood up for the vulnerable. For now, she’s looking forward to being a full-time mom and helping with Homer’s annual performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet.

“I am so thankful for all the people who have supported me and continue to support me,” she said. “So, my absolute gratitude, and you know, I wish Brent well in these next two years.”

State election officials are scheduled to certify the results of the General Election next week.