Growing A Greener Kenai

Summer: First and Third Saturday of the month; Fall & Spring: First Saturday of the month

Get your garden growing with Larry Opperman, master gardener with the Central Peninsula Garden Club. The central Kenai Peninsula has its own strengths and challenges when it comes to producing your own food and flowers and we're here to help you have a bountiful growing season. If Larry can't answer your questions, he'll bring on guests who can. Email Larry questions at growingagreenerkenai@kdll.org.