Growing A Greener Kenai
Growing A Greener Kenai
Summer: First and Third Saturday of the month; Fall & Spring: First Saturday of the month
Hosted by Larry Opperman

Get your garden growing with Larry Opperman, master gardener with the Central Peninsula Garden Club. The central Kenai Peninsula has its own strengths and challenges when it comes to producing your own food and flowers and we're here to help you have a bountiful growing season. If Larry can't answer your questions, he'll bring on guests who can. Email Larry questions at growingagreenerkenai@kdll.org.

Latest Episodes
  • tomato leaf curl.jpg
    Tomato tips and tricks
    Gardening tactics for healthy tomatoes work for other plants, as well.
  • perennial flowers.jpg
    Perennial planning
    Plant perennials with a plan to have color all season long.
  • compost.jpg
    Compost your way to healthy soil
    How-to guide for starting and maintaining your own compost pile
  • artichoke.jpg
    Turning a new leaf
    Experimenting is fun! Get a plant from a friend or attend a plant sale and take a chance on a new start.
  • tomato cucumber bucket.jpg
    Beat the heat and tomato tips for saving space
    Heat alert! Are you watering enough for hot, dry weather?
  • soil amendments.jpg
    Get the dirt on dirt
    Soil testing, amendments and controlling temperatures — we're down and dirty on May 21's Growing A Greener Kenai. Plus, tips on moving plants out into the garden and how to not die on your potato hill (hint: plant smarter, not deeper).
  • cooperative extension service.jpg
    Cooperative Extension, at your service
    Get your green thumbs ready for the season with host Larry Opperman, of the Central Peninsula Garden Club, and guest Heidi Rader, with the University of Alaska Cooperative Extension Service. The CES has a bounty of information, programs and services for gardeners of all skill levels. Harvest their fruitful knowledge, free for the picking!
  • winter raised beds.jpg
    Show some heart to your starts
    On April's Growing A Greener Kenai, start showing some love to your plant starts — when to move up to bigger pots, how much to water and when to think about moving outside. Plus, spring garden bed prep, planting schedules, Brussels sprouts SOS and much more.
  • spring seeds.jpg
    Get set for gardening success
    Think spring on the March 2022 episode of Growing a Greener Kenai with Larry Opperman of the Central Peninsula Garden Club.