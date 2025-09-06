© 2025 KDLL
Growing A Greener Kenai

Garden End Of Times and Recipes

Published September 6, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKDT
1 of 1  — Parmesan Roasted Carrots.jpg

* I can't show the full recipes as read on the show. If you will email me at growingagreenerkenai@kdll.org, I will send you the recipes in full.

You've worked hard in the garden, too hard to let your produce not be taken care of. Here's a list of Larry's favorite recipes using much of the produce coming from his garden.

Growing A Greener Kenai Central Peninsula Garden ClubCooperative Extension ServiceGardening
  • Feature Shows
    Summer showers and tantalizing tomatoes
    Larry Opperman
    No garden is complete without some experimentation and some mistakes. That's why Larry is going to try to grow Brussels sprouts again this year. Also this week, a rainy start to the summer, figuring out fertilizer, and the chase for a great tomato.
  • One of the many ways to preserve a harvest...canning.
    Garden Status and Food Storage
    It's the time of year when gardeners are beginning to harvest crops from a summer of hard work. We all work too hard not to properly preserve our harvests to last us through the winter. Today, my friend David Rigall, a retired landscape architect, and I will discuss preserving the harvest and also discuss how indigenous peoples throughout the millennia stored their food.
  • Feature Shows
    Savor for later
    Larry Opperman
    Tips for storing, saving, freezing, canning, cellaring and enjoying your summer garden goodies throughout the winter.