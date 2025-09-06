Garden End Of Times and Recipes

No garden is complete without some experimentation and some mistakes. That's why Larry is going to try to grow Brussels sprouts again this year. Also this week, a rainy start to the summer, figuring out fertilizer, and the chase for a great tomato.
It's the time of year when gardeners are beginning to harvest crops from a summer of hard work. We all work too hard not to properly preserve our harvests to last us through the winter. Today, my friend David Rigall, a retired landscape architect, and I will discuss preserving the harvest and also discuss how indigenous peoples throughout the millennia stored their food.