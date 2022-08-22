© 2022 KDLL
Growing A Greener Kenai
11 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month, October-April; 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays of the months May-September
Hosted by Larry Opperman

Get your garden growing with Larry Opperman, master gardener with the Central Peninsula Garden Club. The central Kenai Peninsula has its own strengths and challenges when it comes to producing your own food and flowers and we're here to help you have a bountiful growing season. If Larry can't answer your questions, he'll bring on guests who can. Call in during the show with questions, 907-283-8414, or email Larry at any time at growingagreenerkenai@kdll.org.

