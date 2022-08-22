Growing A Greener Kenai
11 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month, October-April; 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays of the months May-September
Get your garden growing with Larry Opperman, master gardener with the Central Peninsula Garden Club. The central Kenai Peninsula has its own strengths and challenges when it comes to producing your own food and flowers and we're here to help you have a bountiful growing season. If Larry can't answer your questions, he'll bring on guests who can. Call in during the show with questions, 907-283-8414, or email Larry at any time at growingagreenerkenai@kdll.org.
You're not done yet! Get a jump on next year with good fall garden prep. Plus, now that you've harvested all those veggies, how do you store them? Find out more about what to pick, when to pick and how to store.
Fall is a busy time for gardeners but don't let all the rain get you down! Larry's here with tips to make the end of season go smoothly. It's time to bring those green tomatoes indoors to let them finish ripening, and have you thought about overwintering? Carrots, onions, garlic and more — now's the time to get a head start on what'll sprout next spring.
Gardening tactics for healthy tomatoes work for other plants, as well
Plant perennials with a plan to have color all season long.
How-to guide for starting and maintaining your own compost pile
Experimenting is fun! Get a plant from a friend or attend a plant sale and take a chance on a new start.
Heat alert! Are you watering enough for hot, dry weather?
Soil testing, amendments and controlling temperatures — we're down and dirty on May 21's Growing A Greener Kenai. Plus, tips on moving plants out into the garden and how to not die on your potato hill (hint: plant smarter, not deeper).
Get your green thumbs ready for the season with host Larry Opperman, of the Central Peninsula Garden Club, and guest Heidi Rader, with the University of Alaska Cooperative Extension Service. The CES has a bounty of information, programs and services for gardeners of all skill levels. Harvest their fruitful knowledge, free for the picking!
On April's Growing A Greener Kenai, start showing some love to your plant starts — when to move up to bigger pots, how much to water and when to think about moving outside. Plus, spring garden bed prep, planting schedules, Brussels sprouts SOS and much more.