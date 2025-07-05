© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!
Feature Shows
Growing A Greener Kenai

Compost: Turning Waste Into Garden Gold

By Larry Opperman
Published July 5, 2025 at 2:00 PM AKDT
3 Stage Composting Bins

Gardens love compost, and making it yourself is an easy peasy way to make your garden plants happy and provide them with the natural nutrients they need to grow healthy.

Composting is a natural process that transforms organic waste like kitchen scraps, leaves, and grass clippings into nutrient-rich soil that greatly benefits your garden. By maintaining a balanced mix of green (nitrogen-rich) and brown (carbon-rich) materials, and ensuring proper moisture and aeration, composting encourages the growth of beneficial microbes that break down the material. The result is a dark, crumbly humus that improves soil structure, retains moisture, and provides essential nutrients for healthy plant growth—making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to enrich your garden.

Tags
Growing A Greener Kenai GardeningCentral Peninsula Garden ClubCooperative Extension Service
Larry Opperman
Larry started gardening in first grade when he took a bag of navy beans from the kitchen and threw them all over his backyard. They grew and his dad mowed around all the plants and he got a great bean harvest that year. From then on, he was hooked. Larry has gardened for over 60 years and the last 30 years in Alaska. He is on the Central Peninsula Garden Club board of directors and also the board of the Kenai Soil &amp; Water Conservation District. His goal for Growing a Greener Kenai is to disseminate the most accurate information possible in order to help Kenai Peninsula gardeners achieve the best results for their gardening endeavors and efforts.
See stories by Larry Opperman
Related Content