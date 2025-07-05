Compost: Turning Waste Into Garden Gold

Composting is a natural process that transforms organic waste like kitchen scraps, leaves, and grass clippings into nutrient-rich soil that greatly benefits your garden. By maintaining a balanced mix of green (nitrogen-rich) and brown (carbon-rich) materials, and ensuring proper moisture and aeration, composting encourages the growth of beneficial microbes that break down the material. The result is a dark, crumbly humus that improves soil structure, retains moisture, and provides essential nutrients for healthy plant growth—making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to enrich your garden.

