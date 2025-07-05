Compost: Turning Waste Into Garden Gold
Gardens love compost, and making it yourself is an easy peasy way to make your garden plants happy and provide them with the natural nutrients they need to grow healthy.
Composting is a natural process that transforms organic waste like kitchen scraps, leaves, and grass clippings into nutrient-rich soil that greatly benefits your garden. By maintaining a balanced mix of green (nitrogen-rich) and brown (carbon-rich) materials, and ensuring proper moisture and aeration, composting encourages the growth of beneficial microbes that break down the material. The result is a dark, crumbly humus that improves soil structure, retains moisture, and provides essential nutrients for healthy plant growth—making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to enrich your garden.