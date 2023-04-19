© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Reporting from Juneau

By Sabine Poux,
Riley Board
Published April 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM AKDT
The press room at the Alaska State Capitol.

KDLL's Riley Board has spent the last week and a half on a reporter exchange program in Juneau, bringing us stories about the legislation that could impact the Kenai Peninsula this session.

Riley and program mentor Larry Persily joined us on the Kenai Conversation this week to talk about the session so far and what they'll both be watching as it comes to a close.

Thanks to the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism and the Atwood Foundation for funding the program, and to KTOO for lending studio space. You can read Riley's reporting here.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
