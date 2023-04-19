Kenai Conversation: Reporting from Juneau

KDLL's Riley Board has spent the last week and a half on a reporter exchange program in Juneau, bringing us stories about the legislation that could impact the Kenai Peninsula this session.

Riley and program mentor Larry Persily joined us on the Kenai Conversation this week to talk about the session so far and what they'll both be watching as it comes to a close.

Thanks to the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism and the Atwood Foundation for funding the program, and to KTOO for lending studio space. You can read Riley's reporting here.