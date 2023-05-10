© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: KPBSD Indigenous Education

By Sabine Poux
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM AKDT
Elizabeth Chisum-DeFrance of Sterling Elementary and Rachel Pioch make a simplified version of akutaq, also called Native ice cream.

The Indigenous Education Department at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District just got a rebrand. The local chapter of the federal program — formerly called Title VI — supports Alaska Native and Native American students in district schools.

Program Specialist Rachel Pioch said the department is now placing more of an emphasis on programs geared toward cultural learning and family engagement. She joined us on the show to talk about what that means and take a look back as the school year comes to a close.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
