Kenai Conversation: KPBSD Indigenous Education
The Indigenous Education Department at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District just got a rebrand. The local chapter of the federal program — formerly called Title VI — supports Alaska Native and Native American students in district schools.
Program Specialist Rachel Pioch said the department is now placing more of an emphasis on programs geared toward cultural learning and family engagement. She joined us on the show to talk about what that means and take a look back as the school year comes to a close.