Kenai Conversation: Cat Tree & Barkery

Our guests on this episode of the Kenai Conversation are Stacie Mallette and Liz Becker from Cat Tree and Barkery, a local organization focused on finding homes for kittens on the Central Peninsula, and on spay and neuter efforts.

It’s a busy time right now for the organization, and we discussed the history of the group, their ongoing efforts to spay and neuter cats in the community, and what it takes to foster a kitten. You can learn more about Cat Tree & Barkery at their website, cattreeandbarkery.org .