Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Cat Tree & Barkery

By Riley Board
Published June 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM AKDT
Kittens available for adoption at Cat Tree & Barkery's recent Petco pre-adoption event.
Cat Tree & Barkery
Kittens available for adoption at Cat Tree & Barkery's recent Petco pre-adoption event.

Our guests on this episode of the Kenai Conversation are Stacie Mallette and Liz Becker from Cat Tree and Barkery, a local organization focused on finding homes for kittens on the Central Peninsula, and on spay and neuter efforts.

It’s a busy time right now for the organization, and we discussed the history of the group, their ongoing efforts to spay and neuter cats in the community, and what it takes to foster a kitten. You can learn more about Cat Tree & Barkery at their website, cattreeandbarkery.org.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
