Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: A farewell to Sabine Poux

By Riley Board
Published August 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM AKDT
You can also listen to our conversation with Hunter Morrison, KDLL’s incoming reporter.

Sabine Poux has been a reporter, host and news director at KDLL for over three years. During her last week on the Central Peninsula, we sat down with Sabine to unpack her time at the station, and her life in Alaska.

We talked about the fateful story of how she moved from suburban New York to Alaska, her perpetual bear anxiety, and the new job she’s taking at Vermont Public Radio.

We delved into her favorite reporting projects, including a four-part series about the Cook Inlet natural gas crisis. And we explored what it means to be a rural Alaska reporter, and why stations need both institutional knowledge and fresh eyes.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
