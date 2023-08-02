Kenai Conversation: A farewell to Sabine Poux

You can also listen to our conversation with Hunter Morrison , KDLL’s incoming reporter.

Sabine Poux has been a reporter, host and news director at KDLL for over three years. During her last week on the Central Peninsula, we sat down with Sabine to unpack her time at the station, and her life in Alaska.

We talked about the fateful story of how she moved from suburban New York to Alaska, her perpetual bear anxiety, and the new job she’s taking at Vermont Public Radio.