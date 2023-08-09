Kenai Conversation: Treefort Theatre

A performance of Wind in the Willows is opening in Kenai later this month, and the theater company behind it is brand new. In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we sat down with four of the founding members of Treefort Theatre to talk about their model of community theater and the local theater scene on the central peninsula.

We also talked about the production of Wind in the Willows, from the set and costumes, to the collaborative creative process behind the play. And we got a sneak peak at some of the music from the show.