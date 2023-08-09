© 2023 KDLL
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Treefort Theatre

By Riley Board
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM AKDT
From left: Chris Pepper, Cori McKay, Joe Spady and other Wind in the Willows cast members.
From left: Chris Pepper, Cori McKay, Joe Spady and other Wind in the Willows cast members.

A performance of Wind in the Willows is opening in Kenai later this month, and the theater company behind it is brand new. In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we sat down with four of the founding members of Treefort Theatre to talk about their model of community theater and the local theater scene on the central peninsula.

We also talked about the production of Wind in the Willows, from the set and costumes, to the collaborative creative process behind the play. And we got a sneak peak at some of the music from the show.

Thanks to our guests Joe Spady, Jack Will, Chris Pepper and Cori McKay for joining us. Wind in the Willows runs Aug. 25 - Sept. 9, with shows on Fridays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m.

Kenai Conversation
