Kenai Conversation: Tsunami mapping

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re talking about tsunami risks in the Cook Inlet region. Updated maps released this summer show new potential tsunami risks to communities like Hope and Girdwood, and bust myths about whether Kenai and Anchorage are immune to tsunamis.

We’re joined by tsunami modeler Elena Suleimani with the Alaska Earthquake Center and earthquake and tsunami hazards program Manager Barrett Salisberry with the Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys. We also have geohazard mitigation coordinator Anthony Picasso and emergency management spokesperson Jeremy Zidek from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Kenai Peninsula Borough emergency manager Brenda Ahlberg.