Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Tsunami mapping

By Riley Board
Published August 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM AKDT
A 2023 estimated tsunami inundation map for Hope.
A 2023 estimated tsunami inundation map for Hope.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re talking about tsunami risks in the Cook Inlet region. Updated maps released this summer show new potential tsunami risks to communities like Hope and Girdwood, and bust myths about whether Kenai and Anchorage are immune to tsunamis.

We’re joined by tsunami modeler Elena Suleimani with the Alaska Earthquake Center and earthquake and tsunami hazards program Manager Barrett Salisberry with the Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys. We also have geohazard mitigation coordinator Anthony Picasso and emergency management spokesperson Jeremy Zidek from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Kenai Peninsula Borough emergency manager Brenda Ahlberg.

You can find the tsunami report here, and the borough’s emergency alerts here.

Kenai Conversation
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
