Candidate Forum: Seward City Council

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the sixth installment of our 2023 candidate forum series. Candidates for Seward’s city council answered questions about the city’s utility sale, local business and their goals for the council.

Julie Crites and Brad Snowden are both running for two open seats on the council. Incumbent Robert Barnwell is also running, but was unable to attend. The forum was hosted in conjunction with The Peninsula Clarion, KBBI AM 890, the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters and the Seward Chamber of Commerce.