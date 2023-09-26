© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Candidate Forum: Seward City Council

By Riley Board,
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
Published September 26, 2023 at 3:37 PM AKDT
Brad Snowden and Julie Crites participate in a Seward City Council candidate forum at the Seward Community Library in Seward, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
Brad Snowden and Julie Crites participate in a Seward City Council candidate forum at the Seward Community Library in Seward, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re sharing the sixth installment of our 2023 candidate forum series. Candidates for Seward’s city council answered questions about the city’s utility sale, local business and their goals for the council.

Julie Crites and Brad Snowden are both running for two open seats on the council. Incumbent Robert Barnwell is also running, but was unable to attend. The forum was hosted in conjunction with The Peninsula Clarion, KBBI AM 890, the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters and the Seward Chamber of Commerce.

Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
Ashlyn O'Hara/The Peninsula Clarion
