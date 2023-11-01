Kenai Conversation: Kenai River Brown Bears

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're joined by Owen Hanson and Jackson Ebbott, two hockey players from the Kenai River Brown Bears. We spoke about their move to Alaska, their hockey career and how they've improved their play since joining the team. We are also joined by head coach Taylor Shaw to discuss this season and the future of the Brown Bears.

For more information about the Kenai River Brown Bears roster, schedule or stats, be sure to check out their website.