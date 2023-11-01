© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kenai River Brown Bears

By Hunter Morrison
Published November 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM AKDT
From left to right: head coach Taylor Shaw
From left to right: head coach Taylor Shaw, player Owen Hanson and player Jackson Ebbott

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're joined by Owen Hanson and Jackson Ebbott, two hockey players from the Kenai River Brown Bears. We spoke about their move to Alaska, their hockey career and how they've improved their play since joining the team. We are also joined by head coach Taylor Shaw to discuss this season and the future of the Brown Bears.

For more information about the Kenai River Brown Bears roster, schedule or stats, be sure to check out their website.

Kenai Conversation
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
