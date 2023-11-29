© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, donate today
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Three in the Far North

By Hunter Morrison
Published November 29, 2023 at 3:29 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Hunter Morrison
/
KDLL
Left to right: Maura Schumaker, Buck Kunz and Ben Meyer

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we are joined by Ben Meyer, Maura Schumaker and Buck Kunz, who gave a Kenai Peninsula College Showcase presentation on Nov. 16. "Three in the Far North, Packrafting and Hunting in Arctic Alaska" highlights their three week journey via packraft down the Sagavanirktok River in Alaska’s Brooks Range.

The college will host two more presentations in this lecture series. Gasonomics: An Evening of Economics and Humor on the State of Natural Gas with Larry Persily on Nov. 30, and Breaking Trail: Reflections on the Iditarod with Libby Riddles and Jeff Schultz on Dec. 7. For more information about the lecture series, visit Kenai Peninsula College's website

Kenai Conversation
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison
Latest Episodes