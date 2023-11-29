Kenai Conversation: Three in the Far North

In this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we are joined by Ben Meyer, Maura Schumaker and Buck Kunz, who gave a Kenai Peninsula College Showcase presentation on Nov. 16. "Three in the Far North, Packrafting and Hunting in Arctic Alaska" highlights their three week journey via packraft down the Sagavanirktok River in Alaska’s Brooks Range.

The college will host two more presentations in this lecture series. Gasonomics: An Evening of Economics and Humor on the State of Natural Gas with Larry Persily on Nov. 30, and Breaking Trail: Reflections on the Iditarod with Libby Riddles and Jeff Schultz on Dec. 7. For more information about the lecture series, visit Kenai Peninsula College's website.