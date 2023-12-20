© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Outdoor recreation

By Hunter Morrison
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM AKST
Sabine Poux
KDLL
Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

Alaska is known for its recreational opportunities. On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we're joined by Leah Eskelin, Dan Saxton and Matt Bowser of the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. We're also joined by Steve Ford, one of the longest-standing members of the Kenai Peninsula Outdoor Club. We discussed outdoor recreation on the refuge, their love for the great outdoors and what makes the Alaska wilderness so special.

For more information about the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website. To see a list of events hosted by the Kenai Peninsula Outdoor Club, be sure to check out their Meetup page.

Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
