On this week’s episode, Cook Inletkeeper's co-executive director Sue Mauger highlights the environmental nonprofit's 2023 State of the Inlet report. The Oct. 23 presentation was given as part of the Kenai Watershed Forum’s Fireside Chat Series at Kenai River Brewing Company in Soldotna.

To view an online version of Cook Inletkeeper's 2023 State of the Inlet report, click here.