Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Three perspectives on the Cook Inlet gas crunch

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published February 12, 2025 at 9:18 AM AKST
The view across Cook Inlet from Nikiski.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
The view across Cook Inlet from Nikiski.

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, ENSTAR Natural Gas President John Sims and Homer Electric Association Chief Operating Officer Rob Montgomery to talk about the natural gas crisis in Cook Inlet.

This episode was recorded on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Since then, three companies announced their plans to revive Nikiski’s LNG terminal, President Donald Trump announced a joint venture with Japan for the Alaska LNG Project and a judge ruled against Enstar in its case against Hilcorp.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
