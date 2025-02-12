Kenai Conversation: Three perspectives on the Cook Inlet gas crunch

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re joined by Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, ENSTAR Natural Gas President John Sims and Homer Electric Association Chief Operating Officer Rob Montgomery to talk about the natural gas crisis in Cook Inlet.

This episode was recorded on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Since then, three companies announced their plans to revive Nikiski’s LNG terminal , President Donald Trump announced a joint venture with Japan for the Alaska LNG Project and a judge ruled against Enstar in its case against Hilcorp .