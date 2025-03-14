Kenai Conversation: The LeeShore Center's 40th anniversary

On this episode, we’re joined by LeeShore Center executive director Cheri Smith and prevention coordinator Nicki McTrusty. We’re speaking about the nonprofit's services and growth over the last 40 years. We also discuss sexual assault and domestic violence statistics and prevention.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual assault or domestic violence on the Kenai Peninsula, visit the Leeshore Center’s website. You can also call (907) 283-9479.