Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: The LeeShore Center's 40th anniversary

By Hunter Morrison
Published March 14, 2025 at 6:08 PM AKDT
The LeeShore Center is a Kenai-based nonprofit that supports survivors of and advocates against sexual assault and domestic violence on the Kenai Peninsula.
The LeeShore Center is a Kenai-based nonprofit that supports survivors of and advocates against sexual assault and domestic violence on the Kenai Peninsula.

On this episode, we’re joined by LeeShore Center executive director Cheri Smith and prevention coordinator Nicki McTrusty. We’re speaking about the nonprofit's services and growth over the last 40 years. We also discuss sexual assault and domestic violence statistics and prevention.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual assault or domestic violence on the Kenai Peninsula, visit the Leeshore Center’s website. You can also call (907) 283-9479.

Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
