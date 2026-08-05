Kenai Conversation: Alaska LNG check-in with Adam Presidge and Larry Persily

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re checking in on the status of legislative tax breaks for the Alaska LNG Project and where the project stands now. Up first, we’re joined by Adam Prestidge, president of Alaska LNG for developer Glenfarne. Then, we’re joined by Larry Persily, former federal gasline coordinator, Kenai Peninsula Borough employee and longtime Alaska journalist.

And a note on our conversation with Adam – due to a technical error, KDLL had to re-record the questions we asked him. That was done after the initial interview, and added back in.

