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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Alaska LNG check-in with Adam Presidge and Larry Persily

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM AKDT
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Adam Prestidge (left) and Larry Persily (right) in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Gavel Alaska, Eric Stone
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KDLL
Adam Prestidge (left) and Larry Persily (right) in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.

On today’s episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re checking in on the status of legislative tax breaks for the Alaska LNG Project and where the project stands now. Up first, we’re joined by Adam Prestidge, president of Alaska LNG for developer Glenfarne. Then, we’re joined by Larry Persily, former federal gasline coordinator, Kenai Peninsula Borough employee and longtime Alaska journalist.

And a note on our conversation with Adam – due to a technical error, KDLL had to re-record the questions we asked him. That was done after the initial interview, and added back in.

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Kenai Conversation Alaska LNG Projectoil and gasGlenfarne Group LLC
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
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