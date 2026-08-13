Kenai Conversation: Chamber debate with candidates for governor

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing part of a gubernatorial forum organized by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce. This debate was held at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex on Aug. 6 and included 10 of the 17 candidates for Alaska governor. After an open forum, attendees voted for their top five candidates – Adam Crum, Dave Bronson, Matt Heilala, Shelly Hughes, and Meda DeWitt to advance to a debate, moderated by Nick Sorell and Rebecca Logan.