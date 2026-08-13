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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Chamber debate with candidates for governor

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published August 13, 2026 at 9:56 PM AKDT
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A sandwich board sign marks the entrance to a polling place on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
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KDLL
A sandwich board sign marks the entrance to a polling place on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing part of a gubernatorial forum organized by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce. This debate was held at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex on Aug. 6 and included 10 of the 17 candidates for Alaska governor. After an open forum, attendees voted for their top five candidates – Adam Crum, Dave Bronson, Matt Heilala, Shelly Hughes, and Meda DeWitt to advance to a debate, moderated by Nick Sorell and Rebecca Logan.

Kenai Conversation
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
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