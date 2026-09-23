Kenai Conversation: House District 6 forum

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing a forum featuring the candidates running for State House District 6, which covers the Kenai Peninsula south of Tustumena Lake, including Kasilof, Ninilchik, Homer and Seldovia. Incumbent Republican Rep. Sarah Vance is running against nonpartisan challenger Brent Johnson.

This forum was organized by the Homer Chamber of Commerce and held at Kenai Peninsula College’s Kachemak Bay campus on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

