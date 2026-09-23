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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: House District 6 forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 23, 2026 at 9:47 AM AKDT
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Rep. Sarah Vance (left) and Brent Johnson (right)
Eric Stone / Ashlyn O'Hara
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Alaska Public Media / KDLL
Rep. Sarah Vance (left) and Brent Johnson (right)

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing a forum featuring the candidates running for State House District 6, which covers the Kenai Peninsula south of Tustumena Lake, including Kasilof, Ninilchik, Homer and Seldovia. Incumbent Republican Rep. Sarah Vance is running against nonpartisan challenger Brent Johnson.

This forum was organized by the Homer Chamber of Commerce and held at Kenai Peninsula College’s Kachemak Bay campus on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

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Kenai Conversation Election 2026
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
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