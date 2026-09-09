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Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: House District 8 forum

By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM AKDT
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Incumbent Alaska House of Representatives District 8 Rep. Bill Elam and challengers Frank Quinn and Nissa Savage participate in a candidate forum hosted by KDLL 91.9 FM at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.
Jake Dye
/
KDLL
Incumbent Alaska House of Representatives District 8 Rep. Bill Elam and challengers Frank Quinn and Nissa Savage participate in a candidate forum hosted by KDLL 91.9 FM at the Soldotna Public Library in Soldotna, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment of our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Soldotna Public Library.

During the hour, we’ll hear from the three candidates running to represent House District 8 in the Alaska Legislature. That district covers Nikiski, Sterling, Hope, Cooper Landing, Bear Creek and other northern Kenai Peninsula communities.

Incumbent Republican candidate Rep. Bill Elam is running for reelection against nonpartisan challengers Nissa Savage and Frank Quinn. And a note – due to a technical error, part of Frank Quinn’s opening statement was not recorded.

Tags
Kenai Conversation Election 2026electionsAlaska Legislature
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
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