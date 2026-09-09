Kenai Conversation: House District 8 forum

On this episode of the Kenai Conversation, we’re airing the next installment of our 2026 candidate forum series, hosted in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula League of Women Voters. This forum was held Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Soldotna Public Library.

During the hour, we’ll hear from the three candidates running to represent House District 8 in the Alaska Legislature. That district covers Nikiski, Sterling, Hope, Cooper Landing, Bear Creek and other northern Kenai Peninsula communities.

Incumbent Republican candidate Rep. Bill Elam is running for reelection against nonpartisan challengers Nissa Savage and Frank Quinn. And a note – due to a technical error, part of Frank Quinn’s opening statement was not recorded.