Dry January is all wet

Congratulations to Black Spruce Brewing Co. in Fairbanks, gold winnter in the winter seasonal category at the Alaska Craft Brew and Barley Wine Festival. Bill visits with Black Spruce co-owner Carey Fristoe and checks in with Skagway Brewing co-owner Mike Healy about their seasonal rush and hydroponics brush with fame. Tip a pint to the stout style in honor of upcoming St. Patrick's Day and rethink your drinking if you need to jump on the "dry January" bandwagon.