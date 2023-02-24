© 2023 KDLL
Drinking on the Last Frontier

Dry January is all wet

By Bill Howell
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:50 PM AKST
If you imbibe responsibly, there's no need to abstain completely

Congratulations to Black Spruce Brewing Co. in Fairbanks, gold winnter in the winter seasonal category at the Alaska Craft Brew and Barley Wine Festival. Bill visits with Black Spruce co-owner Carey Fristoe and checks in with Skagway Brewing co-owner Mike Healy about their seasonal rush and hydroponics brush with fame. Tip a pint to the stout style in honor of upcoming St. Patrick's Day and rethink your drinking if you need to jump on the "dry January" bandwagon.

Tags
Drinking on the Last Frontier craft brewingbeerBusiness
Bill Howell
Bill Howell is the author of four books on craft brewing in Alaska, taught a beer appreciation class at Kenai Peninsula College and has been brewing and tasting craft beers for 30 years. On Drinking on the Last Frontier, Bill uncaps his vast knowledge for listeners, sharing news from the beer world, interviewing Alaska brewers, doing deep dives into beer styles and much more.
