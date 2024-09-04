Cheers to Oktoberfest!
Raise a pint to fall with Oktoberfest-style beers, and the ever-popular good-old Guinness style. Plus, Bill congratulates Susitna Brewing Co., winner of the People’s Choice Brewery and People’s Choice Beer awards at the Kenai Peninsula Beer Festival, and Country Malt Group.
