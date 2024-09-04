© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Drinking on the Last Frontier

Cheers to Oktoberfest!

By Bill Howell
Published August 31, 2024 at 7:09 AM AKDT

Raise a pint to fall with Oktoberfest-style beers, and the ever-popular good-old Guinness style. Plus, Bill congratulates Susitna Brewing Co., winner of the People’s Choice Brewery and People’s Choice Beer awards at the Kenai Peninsula Beer Festival, and Country Malt Group.

Bill Howell
Bill Howell is the author of four books on craft brewing in Alaska, taught a beer appreciation class at Kenai Peninsula College and has been brewing and tasting craft beers for 30 years. On Drinking on the Last Frontier, Bill uncaps his vast knowledge for listeners, sharing news from the beer world, interviewing Alaska brewers, doing deep dives into beer styles and much more.
See stories by Bill Howell
