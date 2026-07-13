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Growing A Greener Kenai

It's not too late for tomatoes

By Larry Opperman
Published July 4, 2026 at 8:05 AM AKDT
Fresh ripe bunch of tomatoes growing in greenhouse, illuminated by sunlight. Low depth of field and blurred background.
digihelion/Getty Images
Fresh ripe bunch of tomatoes growing in greenhouse, illuminated by sunlight. Low depth of field and blurred background.

It's been a late start to summer, but it's time to get going on tomatoes.

Growing A Greener Kenai
Larry Opperman
Larry started gardening in first grade when he took a bag of navy beans from the kitchen and threw them all over his backyard. They grew and his dad mowed around all the plants and he got a great bean harvest that year. From then on, he was hooked. Larry has gardened for over 60 years and the last 30 years in Alaska. He is on the Central Peninsula Garden Club board of directors and also the board of the Kenai Soil &amp; Water Conservation District. His goal for Growing a Greener Kenai is to disseminate the most accurate information possible in order to help Kenai Peninsula gardeners achieve the best results for their gardening endeavors and efforts.
See stories by Larry Opperman